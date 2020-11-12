1/1
Jerome H. Bonfiglio
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonfiglio, Jerome H.
Jerome H. "Jerry" Bonfiglio, 94, of Wallingford, entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2020, at Masonicare in Wallingford. He was the husband of Eleanor (Manos) Bonfiglio.
Born in New Haven, He was the son of the late Angelo and Maria (Massimino) Bonfiglio. Mr. Bonfiglio was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a former member of the American Legion and the AMVETS. Prior to his retirement he worked at Detroit Steel for 32 years. He loved to dance, even at 93 years old. He enjoyed spending time with his family and even the occasional trip to the casino.
In addition to his wife Eleanor, he leaves his daughters, Donna Sperandio and Lori Luciano; his stepchildren, Mark Vlahos, George Vlahos Jr., and Michelle Colwell. He is also survived by eight granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Horace and Eugene Bonfiglio; and his sister, Theresa "Tessie" Bonfiglio Gagliardi.
Funeral services and interment in the State Veterans' Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
www.wallingfordfh.com




Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved