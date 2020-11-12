Bonfiglio, Jerome H.Jerome H. "Jerry" Bonfiglio, 94, of Wallingford, entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2020, at Masonicare in Wallingford. He was the husband of Eleanor (Manos) Bonfiglio.Born in New Haven, He was the son of the late Angelo and Maria (Massimino) Bonfiglio. Mr. Bonfiglio was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a former member of the American Legion and the AMVETS. Prior to his retirement he worked at Detroit Steel for 32 years. He loved to dance, even at 93 years old. He enjoyed spending time with his family and even the occasional trip to the casino.In addition to his wife Eleanor, he leaves his daughters, Donna Sperandio and Lori Luciano; his stepchildren, Mark Vlahos, George Vlahos Jr., and Michelle Colwell. He is also survived by eight granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Horace and Eugene Bonfiglio; and his sister, Theresa "Tessie" Bonfiglio Gagliardi.Funeral services and interment in the State Veterans' Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.