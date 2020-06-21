Schnitt, Jerome M.
Jerome M. Schnitt, MD ("Jerry"), 73, of Guilford, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 after a decadelong battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family until his last moments. Born in Huntington, West Virginia on Groundhog's Day, February 2, 1947 – he was a baby boomer to his parents Sidney and Dorothy, and middlechild to his sisters Ronni and Lainie. An academic by nature, Jerry graduated from Yale University (Trumbull College) in 1969 before attending Medical School at West Virginia University. He subsequently completed his psychiatric residency at UConn Health Center in 1976 as Chief Resident. During his career, Jerry served as Medical Director of the addiction outpatient services at the West Haven VA Hospital for 11 years, spent 33 years teaching and supervising at the Yale Medical School, and was the Medical Director at the Stonington Institute for 7 years. Jerry was the President of the CT Psychiatric Society in 199697 and was a founding member of both the International Traumatic Stress Society and the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatrists. Jerry also maintained a private practice throughout his entire career from which he retired in 2015. In 1970, he met his future wife Diana on a ferry from Copenhagen to Malmö. They married in 1972 and eventually settled in Guilford where they raised two children, Rebecca and Michael. Whenever he was not working, Jerry was spending time with his family, cooking, gardening, or getting out on the water on his sailboat After Hours. Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Diana; daughter, Rebecca; and son, Michael; as well as his two sisters, Ronni and Lainie; and niece Liza. His life will be celebrated and remembered in a private ceremony later this year. In lieu flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.
Published in Shoreline Times on Jun. 21, 2020.