Jerome Christoper Moye was born on Dec. 6, 1982 to Sheri Annette Moye and the late Johnny Mungo. Jerome suddenly passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. In addition to his mom Jerome leaves to mourn 5 daughters Branazia Walton, Dejohnia Moye (Ebony Walton); Hunter and Romi Moye (Valyn Chiles) and Jy'nha Snell; brother John Moye all of New Haven,CT; sisters Ashley Terry of Detroit, MI; Stephanie Gary of Champaign, IL; and Charmaine James of New Haven, CT; Special Companion Valyn Chiles; Aunts Angela Moye and Shirley Edwards both of New Haven and Uncle Conrad Covington (Uncle Dew) of New Haven along with a host of other relatives and friends who loved him deeply. He was predecease by his Maternal grandmother and grandfather Christine Covington and William Payne; paternal grandmother and grandfather Sara Wilson and Moses Wilson. A celebration of Mr. Moye's life will be held Fri., Sept. 11th at 11 a.m. at Trinity Temple Church of God In Christ, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Moye family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net