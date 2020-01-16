New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica's Church
1331 Middletown Avenue
Northford, CT
Jerome Wetherell Obituary
WETHERELL, Jerome
Jerome Wetherell, 56, of North Haven passed away January 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. Son of Jean C. Wetherell and the late James E. Wetherell. Brother of John, Jeffrey and Jan Wetherell, Jolene Howard, Jean Barbaro and the late James Wetherell.
The visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A prayer service will be conducted at 10:00. His funeral procession will leave at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica's Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 17, 2020
