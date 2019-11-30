|
|
In Loving Memory Of
JERRY F. DUBOSE
Oct. 9, 1945 – May 7, 2019
Jerry Freeman DuBose, 73 was born in New Haven Connecticut passed on May 7, 2019 in West Palm Beach Florida. Jerry was born October 9, 1945 in NewHaven Connecticut. He graduated from James Hill House High school in 1964. 1973 -1989 Jerry served as a Police Officer in Hartford Connecticut. Jerry Worked as the Director of the West Palm Beach Housing Authority. Where he retired. Jerry is survived by his children. Son Rodney Freeman DuBose, daughter Jeri Lisa DuBose-Dunn, daughter Juanita Michelle DuBose and grandson, Jordan Cameron Dunn
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019