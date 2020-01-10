|
|
Iannotti, Jerry G.
Jerry G. Iannotti, 77 of Ocala, Florida passed away on December 24, 2019. Jerry was born in New Haven, CT on May 22, 1942. He was the son of the late Joseph and Michalina (Peggy) Iannotti, and was also predeceased by brother, Frank.
The family will have his burial services in the spring, where he will be joining, the love of his life, his late wife, Sharon; married 54 years.
Jerry leaves three children; John (wife, Catherine), Jerry (wife, Julie) and Jean. He is also survived by his sister, AnnShirley (husband, Paul) Washenko; and his most loved grandchildren, Joe, Jamie, Gianna & Amber. Jerry will be missed by his nephews, nieces & many family and friends, especially his longtime friend, Joseph Izzo. Originally, he resided in Milford, CT, where he raised his family, before retiring to Ocala, Florida.
Before retiring, Jerry worked as a carpenter/forman for Southern New England Carpenter's Union & many years with P.Francini Construction of Derby. Besides his love for the warm weather of Florida, he also enjoyed salt water fishing, playing pinochle, watching football & occasional trips to the Casino.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020