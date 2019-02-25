New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Lawrence Cemetery
LaMonica, Jerry
Jerry "Skip" LaMonica (RET. NHPD DET.), age 86, of West Haven passed away suddenly at home on February 22, 2019. For 61 years he was the loving husband, friend and soulmate of Lorraine "Lori" DeAngelo LaMonica. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Nicholas and Jennie Tacinelli LaMonica. Jerry is also survived by his adoring daughter Cynthia Ann Sikorski, his cherished grandson Paul A. Sikorski Jr., both of West Haven and his sister Carmel (Vincent) Simeone of Milford. Skip was a US Army Korean War Veteran. He retired from the New Haven Police Dept. as a Detective and was the former director of Security at the Yale Center for British Art from 1979 – 1994. He was also an avid member of the Yale University golf course for over 40 years and a member of the VFW.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers ,donations may be made in his name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
