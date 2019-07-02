Bolimowski, Jerzy E.

Jerzy Edward Bolimowski, age 91, peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He was the beloved husband of Joanna Kot Bolimowski. Mr. Bolimowski was born in Pomarzanka, Poland on May 28, 1928, son of the late Konstantyn and Anna Ostrowska Bolimowski. During WWII, he went through Siberia and the Middle East, finally landing in England. Jerzy married Joanna, a school teacher, in 1959. They moved to the United States in 1969, with their two daughters and started a new life in Ansonia. Jerzy was a master machinist and owner of Urliz Machine in Derby for twenty-five years. After retirement, he built a Stanley Steamer (steam powered car) and created beautiful art woodwork from recycled wood. He was an artist at heart. In addition to his wife Joanna, he is survived by two loving daughters, Elizabeth Bolimowski of Ansonia and Urszula Bolimowski of Sante Fe, New Mexico. His funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019