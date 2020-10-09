1/1
Jessamine "Jessie" Severino
Jessamine "Jessie" Severino 79, of Northford, peacefully passed away on October 6, 2020. She is the wife of Richard Severino whom she was married to for 41 years. Jessie is the daughter of the late Antionette & John. Loving mother of two daughters, Sandra and Barbara. Grandmother to Melissa, Michael and Jamie as well as great-grandmother to Alex, Harper and Kade. Jessie had many occupations through the years from short order cook to quality control inspector. Her favorite pasttime was sitting in her recliner watching Murder She Wrote, Criminal Minds and CSI. Jessie is survived by 7 siblings and predeceased by one brother. A special thanks to all staff members at CT Hospice who provided excellent care and comfort during this difficult time.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service Monday at 1:00 p.m. in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. (Please meet at Cemetery office at 12:45 p.m.) Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Jessie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
