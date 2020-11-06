1/1
Jesse A. Ardito
{ "" }
ARDITO, JESSE A.
Jesse Alexander Ardito, 34, of North Haven, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in New Haven on November 11, 1985 and was the son of Julius A. and Shirley Lakus Ardito. Jesse was a roofer and sider who loved his son Alexander and his nephew Michael unconditionally. Jesse's hobbies were fishing, camping and outdoor bonfires. Brother of Michael Ardito (Toni Luciani) and the late Julius M. Ardito. Also survived by the mother of his son, Elizabeth Cronk.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Monday, Nov. 9th at 12 Noon to attend a Mass of Christian burial (no more the 100 people, masks and social distancing always required) and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2020.
