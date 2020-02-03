|
Smith, Jesse R.
SEYMOUR – Jesse Robert Smith, age 33 of Seymour, beloved son of Elizabeth Crawford of Seymour, entered peaceful rest on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. Jesse was born in Bridgeport on May 22, 1986. Jesse was a talented mechanic who loved working on Volkswagens. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and was very innovative, especially when it came to creating music and tinkering with microphone designs. He was also a very passionate and talented artist. In addition to his mother, survivors include his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Crawford; uncle, Robert Crawford and his wife Linda; his adored cousins Shannon and Julia Crawford; and brother Adam Resnick, as well as two other brothers. A Celebration of Jesse's life will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020