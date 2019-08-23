|
Marzullo, Jesse Thomas
Jesse Thomas Marzullo, 32, of Wallingford passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1987 to Ernest and Margaret (Kiernan) Marzullo. His grandfather Thomas once said that "Jesse is the only boy who looks like an angel and really is one." Jesse grew up in North Haven before moving to Wallingford, where he excelled on the football field at Mark T. Sheehan High School. Jesse was named the Titans' Defensive MVP for the 2004 season and graduated in 2005. He earned a degree in Biomedical Technology from Gateway Community College. Jesse was a longtime chef and waiter at the former Rustic Oak restaurant in North Haven and was later employed as a tradesman in HVAC, electric, and masonry. He was a natural athlete, a self-taught musician and artist, a talented singer-songwriter, and a beloved uncle and playmate to his niece Emma and nephews Tristan and Jack. In addition to his parents, Jesse is survived by his brother Christopher (Shannon) Marzullo of Wallingford, his sister Sarah (Drew) Kingsley of Northford, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Ernest and Barbara Marzullo, Thomas and Joan Kiernan.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, in North Haven. Interment will be held at a later date for immediate family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019