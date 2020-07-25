Ferraro, Jessica Lynn
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts we mourn the passing of our beloved daughter Jessica Lynn Ferraro on July 22, 2020, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. She left us much to soon to enter into the presence and outstretched arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ. It is with this knowledge and faith that we find comfort.
She leaves behind her loving parents Frank and Joyce Ferraro of Hamden, her sister Melissa (Blake) Zalinger, her two nephews Blake Jr. and Gavin and niece Amelia Joy, also many aunts, uncles and cousins all of whom she loved dearly. Also survived by her firiend Michael Rignoli. Jessica loved all animals, especially her dog Bella and her cat Princess. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her. We say goodbye for now, until we meet again our precious girl. "Weeping endures for a night, but joy comes in the morning." Psalm 30:5
Visiting hours will be Monday morning July 27th from 9-11 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A graveside service will follow in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River Street, East Haven at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA www.aspca.org
, or the American Cancer Society
.