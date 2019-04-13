Weller, Jessica

We announce the passing and celebrate the rich life of the beloved Jessica V. Weller who passed away peacefully, on April 11th, with her family by her side. She is at peace among her parents, brother, Joseph Vitzcak, and her beloved son, Eric Weller. Jessica's beautiful legacy lives on through her family. She leaves behind her son, Karl and Donna Weller of Stowe, VT and daughter, Karla and Todd Flaherty of Narragansett, RI. Jessica, also known as Grandmama or Mama, was loved by all of her 'favorite' grandchildren - Kirk and his wife Jill, who are expecting what would have been her first great-grandchild any day now, Kyle, and Karl Weller Jr., and Kara, Brendan, Jessica and Derek DeBlois, who were blessed to have her as such a constant presence in all of their lives. Chad and Nita Flaherty, Jake Flaherty and his fiancé Alison Thomas were a fun addition to the family clan that she enjoyed so much. A longtime resident of Branford, CT, Jessica had a lengthy career at the Southern New England Telephone Company. Following her career, she went on to be an active member of town politics, holding former positions such as a Justice of the Peace, the Associate Town Clerk, as well as the Assistant Registrar of Voters. She was also involved in the Republican Town Committee and the Solid Waste Management Committee. She also spent five years as the District Elections Moderator. She is remembered fondly by her best friends, the notorious Card Club, who have been together since junior high school, sharing laughs and creating unforgettable memories over the last seventy years. Jessica was a woman who dedicated her life to her family and friends. She will be remembered by all who loved her for her selflessness, zest for life, humor and her luck on the slots at Mohegan Sun.

Her funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Wednesday morning at 8:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church at St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main St., Branford at 9:00. Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019