Broadie, Jessie
Jessie L Broadie Sr., died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in Cheraw, SC on May 27, 1940, to the late Emanuel and Mamie Wilson Broadie. He was the widow of Flora Livingston Broadie. He leaves to cherish his memories: his children Jessie Broadie Jr. Teresa Watts, Margaret Stevenson, Regina Broadie, Veronica Broadie Taylor. Siblings, Jarice Brodie, Theo Johnson, and Beatrice McClendon; 11 grandchildren, and a host of loving friends and relatives. A celebration of his life will be held Tues, November 12, 2019 at 11 a.m at Morning Star 125 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Calling hours from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Service of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Broadie family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019
