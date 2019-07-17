|
|
Elias, Dr. Jewel
Dr. Jewel Elias, 70, of Pine Brook, New Jersey passed away on July 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 3, 1949. Daughter of the late Clarice Lessack and Abraham Jacobs. Loving husband Dr. Mitchell Elias, beloved mother of Dr. Sara Elias (Dr. Kevin Ende) Joshua Elias (Nikki) and Amanda Elias. Loving sister Shelley Levine (Robert). Also survived by 5 grandchildren Chase, Cayla and Arielle Ende and Harper and Jake Elias. Funeral services will be Graveside Friday, 10 a.m. at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Emerson, New Jersey. A period of mourning will be observed that afternoon at 147 Konner Ave., Pine Brook, NJ and Sunday afternoon at 52 Forest Lake Drive West Harrison, New York.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 18, 2019