Ellis, Jill
Jill S. Ellis, 76, of Woodbridge, formerly of Milford, beloved wife of Robert Ellis, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 19, 1944 in Danbury, she was the daughter of the late George Kenneth and Laurel Long Steigler of Milford.
Jill was a graduate of Lauralton Hall Academy in Milford, worked for Southern New England Telephone, and enjoyed a successful career in real estate with Harriet Cooper Associates and Coldwell Banker in Woodbridge. She was an active member of the Social Action Committee of Our Lady of the Assumption, enjoyed working on the holiday food baskets, and the Angel Tree programs. She enjoyed reading, gardening, walking, and adored her beautiful grandchildren.
Along with her husband of 56 years, Jill is survived by her children, Kimberly (Chris) Colt of Prospect and Scott (Jennifer) Ellis of New York City; three granddaughters, Hannah Elizabeth and Abby Christina Colt, and Ayla Joyce Ellis; brother, Rev. Kenneth (Marilyn) Steigler of Wake Forest, NC; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Due to size gathering limitations, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time. Masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). The church is only allowing 100 people inside the church for services. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jill's name to either Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven, 20 York St., New Haven, CT 06510 or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.