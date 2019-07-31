New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Jimmie Mooring Jr.

Jimmie Mooring Jr. Obituary
Mooring Jr., Jimmie
Jimmie L. Mooring, Jr., 62, passed away July 24, 2019. He was born Dec. 11, 1957 in New Haven, CT to the late Jimmie Mooring Sr. and Rubella Mooring Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memories children Edwin and Denise Green; brother Ralph Mooring, Wayne Jackson and Vincent Darden; sisters Amina Mote and Evelyn Mooring-Howard along with a host of other relatives and friends who loved him deeply. Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Christian Love Center, 154 Derby Ave., New Haven, CT 06511 at 10:00 a.m. Calling hours from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to be held private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Mooring family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019
