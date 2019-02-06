DeGoursey, Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann DeGoursey, age 76, of New Haven, beloved wife of John DeGoursey, entered into eternal rest on February 2, 2019. Born in New Haven on June 4, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Ruth (Dorman) Carzillo. She enjoyed a career as an accountant and business owner of Citywide Bookkeeping. Jo-Ann was an avid New York Yankee's fan. She was very family-oriented and a friend to all.

In addition to her husband John, Jo-Ann is survived by her sisters Linda (Brian) Audette, Sandra Grace, Rosemary (Robert) Howell, and her mother-in-law, Ann Wiel. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, John Grace.

The hours for visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral service will commence Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019