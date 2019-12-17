|
|
Farrell, Jo-Ann
Jo-Ann Farrell, 78, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, surrounded by her family on Monday, December 16, 2019, she was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Farrell. Jo-Ann was born in New Haven on June 4, 1941 to the late Joseph Cicio and Anna Rose Laspino Cicio. She worked for nearly 10 years for John Hancock in their accounts receivable department and ten years at New Haven Savings Bank, as a Loan Processor, until finally retiring in 2003. Together with her sister, Jo-Ann lead the St. Vincent Depaul CYO and enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and siblings. Jo-Ann is survived by her son Michael (JoAnn) Farrell of Wallingford, three daughters, Kathleen (Anthony) Cimino of Guilford, Alison (Gabriel) Farrell of Los Angeles, CA, Mary Ellen Farrell of New Haven, her brother Philip (Sharon) Cicio of Westbrook, six cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Victoria Farrell, Joel and Nicholas Cimino, Anaya and Ming Wai Farrell and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Raphaela 'Rae' Spivey.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 Thursday morning at 11:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 12 noon. Entombment will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Friends may call prior to the mass from 9:30 to 11:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or via their website at https://www.psp.org/
Please visit Jo-Ann's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019