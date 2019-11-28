|
VILLANO, JO-ANN 10/20/43-11/28/05 It's been 14 long years. "God Smiling at Me" I've found a place where I can be free. I've found a whole new beginning just made for me. I know only peace and I never feel pain. Days are full of sunshine and never the rain. I'm no longer old, I recovered my youth, and all of my dreams have become the truth. I can smile. I can laugh. I can walk. I can run. I can hear every whisper. I can see past the sun. My body is whole and my mind is clear. I know all the answers and I'm free from all fear. I know why you mourn me, I see how you weep. Your heart's full of aching from a love that is deep. And I'm grateful for loved ones who hold me so dear, But remember, I've found a better place here. I will be there beside you always nearby, so don't mourn me too long, nor forever cry. And whenever your sorrow bears down on your heart, think not of my ending, but of my new start. For on earth there's no joy that I'd ever see, To compare to the joy of God smiling at me. Author - unknown With Love, Joe, Taryn, Daryll, Phily, Zachary, Sebastian, Max & Phillip IV
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019