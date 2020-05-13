Burns, Joan A.
Joan A. Thimson Burns, 88, of Middletown, a former longtime resident of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11th, 2020 at her daughter's home in Wethersfield with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Burns. Joan was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 9, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Dagmar Hansen Thimson. She genuinely enjoyed her seasonal residence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with her family and friends. Mother of Carol Daignault (Norman), Joseph Brendan Burns, Jr., Robert Burns, William Burns (Daniece), James Burns, and Patricia Schribert (James). Grandmother of Christopher Daignault (Jennifer), Jennifer Daignault, Alyssa Burns (Douglas Stamp), Keri Burns, Joseph Burns, Madison Burns, Alexandra Burns and Katharine Burns. Great-grandmother of Caleb and Juliana Daignault. Predeceased by her sister, Doris McNeely and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Robert Burns. As Joan often said to family and friends at gatherings, "Bye for now".
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave., North Haven, CT. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday morning, May 16th at 11:30 at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Amazing Grace Food Pantry, St. Vincent DePaul, 16 Stack Street, Middletown, CT in Joan's memory. To read Joan's full obituary or to leave a condolence please visit our website at www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 13, 2020.