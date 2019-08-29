Home

Cameron, Joan A. In Loving Memory of Our Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Friend Who Passed Away 3 Years Ago Today Years of sacrifices dear Mother was you. Loving and giving and smoothing the way. Strong in adversity ready to do. Gentle, unselfish, a friend ever true. Our proudest possession dear Mother was you. When we hear the beautiful sounds of church bells we think of you. Still we honor you Mom with special memories, church masses, lighting candles, along with having to cherish that special church painting to admire. But the best way we can honor you Mom and Grandma, is to hold your love in our hearts forever. We miss you so much, sweet dreams, love you always. Your Loving Family Give Dad a huge hug from us.
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019
