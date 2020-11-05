Sullivan, Joan Ahern
Joan Ahern Sullivan, born May 22, 1940, made her way to heaven on the morning of Halloween 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in New Haven, CT as Joan Marie Ahern, she was the daughter of William P. Ahern and Marie Melillo Ahern. Raised in New Haven and West Haven, CT, she married in 1960 and had three children, namely Nancy Sullivan Hagen of Belmar, NJ; John Michael Sullivan of Denver, CO; and Kerry Sullivan Pierides of Keswick, VA.
Having worked at a variety of employers in the New Haven, CT area, she eventually moved to East Haven, CT and later to Sea Bright, NJ, where she lived on the beach that she loved so much. She later moved to Keswick, VA to live with her daughter's family for two years before moving to Grace Health and Rehab Center in Stanardsville, VA following her diagnosis of Alzheimer's in 2010.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren (Leah Hagen Guise, Alexander Hagen, and Jenna Helene Pierides), great-grandchildren (Ava Guise and Jack Guise), sister (Kathleen M. Ahern of West Hurley, NY), brother (William J. Ahern of West Haven, CT), and a number of other family members and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents and former husband, the late John F. "Jocko" Sullivan, Jr.
Her relaxed and pleasant nature belied her fierce devotion to her family and quick wit, and she was always a treasure to have at a party. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, and certainly will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org/donate
in the name of Joan A. Sullivan.