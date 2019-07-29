New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joan Alberino Obituary
Alberino, Joan
Joan Alberino, 35, of East Haven passed away on July 27, 2019 in East Haven. She was born May 8, 1984 in New Haven to Michael and Mary Ellen (Lyke) Alberino. Joan is survived by her parents and siblings, Rebecca Alberino of East Haven, Dominick Alberino (Christen) of East Haven and their daughter, Alyson Alberino and Jason Alberino (Tina) of Florida and their five children. Joan was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Lillian (Landino) Alberino and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Crescence (Dickerman) Lyke. Joan will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She was known for her kindness and love of children, animals and nature.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 to7 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to D.A.R.E, 471 North High Street, East Haven, CT 06512 in memory of Joan Alberino.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019
