Brumell, Joan
Joan Brumell, age 90, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on March 5, 2020, in New Haven, CT.
She was born in Manhattan, NY, in 1929, daughter of Katherine and Julius Floersheimer.
She is survived by her four children, Beth, Lauren, Robin and Clifford Jr.; grandchildren, Emily and Samuel Wynbrandt, Hannah and Julia Jones; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Jeanne Floersheimer; devoted friend Moses Vega and friend and caregiver Christina Sweet.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020