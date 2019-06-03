Burman, Joan

Joan Burman, age 73 of Westport, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on October 21, 1945, Joan was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Blanche Miller. She graduated from the University of Bridgeport and received her Masters degree from Fairfield University. Joan was a longtime elementary and special education teacher in the Fairfield public schools. She was adored by her students and she adored them. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, boating on Long Island Sound, winters on Longboat Key and summers on Martha's Vineyard. Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Burman, dear sisters Vivian Hyman (Herbert Savitt) and Betsy Radler, brother-in-law Morton Burman (Diane) cherished nephews Thomas Hyman (Sally) and John Hyman (Merri), adored niece Allyson Kapadia (Yazdi), nephews Edward Burman (Ann) and Mitchell Burman. She is also survived by several great-nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 (TODAY) at 12:30 p.m. at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport. Memorial contributions may be made to the Discovery To Cure program at Smilow Cancer Hospital. Published in The New Haven Register on June 4, 2019