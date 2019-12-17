New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Sarno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Sarno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. Sarno Obituary
Sarno, Joan C.
Joan C. Sarno, age 78, of East Haven passed away on December 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of Martin Sarno. Joan was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Reynolds Cann. Joan is also survived by her children, Janet (Melissa Prato) Madigan of Hamden, John (Marybeth) Madigan Jr. of Wallingford and her brother Raymond (Terry) Cann Jr. of Old Lyme. Prior to her retirement, Joan was a dispatcher for the West Haven Police Dept.
All funeral service will be private in care of West Haven Funeral Home. To leave on online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -