|
|
Sarno, Joan C.
Joan C. Sarno, age 78, of East Haven passed away on December 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of Martin Sarno. Joan was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Reynolds Cann. Joan is also survived by her children, Janet (Melissa Prato) Madigan of Hamden, John (Marybeth) Madigan Jr. of Wallingford and her brother Raymond (Terry) Cann Jr. of Old Lyme. Prior to her retirement, Joan was a dispatcher for the West Haven Police Dept.
All funeral service will be private in care of West Haven Funeral Home. To leave on online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019