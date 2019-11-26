|
|
Vayo, Joan C.
Joan Cassidy Vayo passed away peacefully Sunday, November 24, at her home in Madison at the age of 89. Joan was born in New Haven on April 6, 1930, daughter of the late Francis and Cecelia (Regan) Cassidy. She attended Saint Mary Academy in New Haven and Saint Joseph College in West Hartford, where she was class president and editor of the literary magazine. She graduated in 1952 with Highest Honors and was recognized as a Distinguished Alumna of the college. After graduation she married the love of her life, Harold E. Vayo Jr., and worked as assistant librarian at New Haven Public Library for two years before starting her family. Over the years she lived in several locations, notably Pittsfield, MA, Carmel, IN, and Fairfield, CT before settling in Madison in 1995.
A gifted and lifelong poet, Joan published her work in magazines such as Seventeen, Yankee, and America. In the 1970s she attended a poetry workshop conducted by John Knoepfle, former Poet Laureate of Illinois, and received the award of outstanding poet. In Pittsfield she read stories to disadvantaged children at a community center, and volunteered at Catholic churches in several communities.
Joan was predeceased by her brother Francis (Ray) Cassidy in 2001. She is survived by her beloved husband Harold (Hal), sister, Cecelia (Bunny) O'Brien of North Haven, CT, son Harry Vayo and his wife Linda Woods of Waterville ME, son David Vayo and his wife Marie-Susanne Langille of Bloomington IL, daughter Paula (Vayo) Werne and her husband Gary Werne of Ferdinand IN, and son William Vayo and his wife Barbara C. Gill-Vayo of White Plains, NY. Joan is also survived by seven grandchildren: Becky Sunseri; Andrew, Gordon, and Lucy Vayo; and Thomas, John, and James Werne; as well as great-grandsons Cameron, Leo, and Evan.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church Street, Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret's R.C. Church, 24 Academy Street, Madison. Burial will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s for Parkinson's Research: www.michaeljfox.org/Donate . To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2019