Joan C. Zisek

Joan C. Zisek Obituary
Zisek, Joan C.
Joan C. Zisek, age 86, of West Haven passed away on November 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late William J. Zisek Sr. Joan was born in New Haven, daughter of the late William and Mary Murphy Conley. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Katherine) Zisek of West Haven and William (Karen) Zisek of GA, her grandchildren, Weston (Codie Cabral) Zisek of NJ, Bianca (Ricardo) Perez of West Haven, Rachel and David Zisek, her great-grandchildren, Savannah, Luis and Ocean, her brother Joseph Conley of NY, her sister-in-law Odette Conley of Simsbury and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings William Conley Jr. and Patricia Hirsch.
Interment will be private, with a Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Please contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019
