|
|
Candelora, Joan
Joan Messina Candelora 51, of East Haven passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home. Joan was born in New Haven on July 24, 1968 daughter of William F. "Bill" Messina of East Haven and the late Mary Joan Farrell McPhee. Sister of Ronald Messina of Branford and the late Francis W. "Fran" Messina II. Step-daughter of Joan Keeler Messina of East Haven. Step-sister of Lea (William) DiStefano of North Branford. Companion of Ed Misbach of East Haven. Joan was the granddaughter of the late former Mayor of East Haven Frank and Marie "Babe" Messina and William and Margaret Farrell McPhee. At the time of her death Joan was a bank teller for T.D. Bank and the former New Alliance Bank. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends Kristin Glynn, Tiffanie Witkowsky and her dog Jenna.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Bosco Parish in St. Mary's Church (Branford) at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Joan's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020