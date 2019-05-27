New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cardascio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Cardascio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Cardascio Obituary
Cardascio, Joan
Joan Cardascio, age 85, of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in New Haven on August 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Rose (Guzzo) Cardascio.
The hours for visitation will be on Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Lawrence Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis St., West Haven, CT 06516. For the full obituary, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now