Cardascio, Joan
Joan Cardascio, age 85, of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in New Haven on August 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Rose (Guzzo) Cardascio.
The hours for visitation will be on Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Lawrence Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis St., West Haven, CT 06516. For the full obituary, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2019