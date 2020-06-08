Carey, Joan (Nancy)
Joan (Nancy) Carey, 69 of New Haven died June 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Wilson and her son Shannon Wilson. Born in Ansonia October 23, 1950 she worked for many years at Whitney Center in Hamden. She leaves her sister Louise Carey of Derby, a brother Andrew Breda of Oxford and her cousin Sharon Alderman. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and close friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 8, 2020.