Joan Cohn
1942 - 2020
Cohn, Joan
Joan R. Cohn, 78, formerly of North Branford, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by her beloved family after a battle with breast cancer. She was the wife of the late Nathan F. Cohn Jr. Joan was born in New Haven on August 2, 1942, a daughter of the late Arthur R. Lovelace and Dorothy Avery Lovelace.
Joan worked as a cook in the North Branford High School cafeteria for 23 years. She loved cooking and especially baking at home. Joan had a lifelong interest in crafts, knitting, and needlework and loved sharing these interests with her granddaughter. She knitted many blankets over the years to comfort others at Connecticut Hospice. Above all Joan loved spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by her son Daniel F. Cohn and his wife Mandy Cohn of Branford; her daughter Susan E. Cohn and her husband Alec Bennett of Alexandria, VA; her granddaughter Julia Bennett of Alexandria, VA; her sister Patricia Lovelace of Branford, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur D. Lovelace.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Bare Plain Cemetery, Foxon Rd., North Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's memory may be made to: Connecticut Hospice, Development Office, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 (www.hospice.com/honor-memorial-gifts/), or to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 (http://closertofree.com/honor-a-loved-one.aspx). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bare Plain Cemetery
