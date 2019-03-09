Murphy, Joan Corrigan

Murphy, Joan Corrigan, born January 20, 1940 in New Haven, CT and died March 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. She and her late husband, Scott Murphy, created a blended family of 5 children: Margaret Engelhard (Bill Kransdorf), Andrew Murphy (Shawna Usher), John Engelhard (Kim Crews), James Engelhard (Gretchen Henderson) and Miles Murphy (Audrey Medlar). She leaves behind 11 wonderful grandchildren: Cole, Eleanor, AJ, Lillian, Jasper, Rowen, Royce, Corrigan, Madeline, Ava and Cora Mae. She was attached to a handful of lifelong friends, mainly women, of diverse talents, funny and smart. Always the best dressed person in the room, Joanie was stylish and had an amazing sense of color. She spoke French fluently, was a fantastic cook and loved to travel. Having learned to race a sailboat and fly a plane in her 30's, she was never cautious about living her life. Her marriage to Scott ushered in the happiest of times for her. She was bereft when he died of cancer in 2006. We will always remember the family meals, dinner parties, and holidays over which they presided together. She valued our connections to each other, and we do too--that is her legacy to us. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, March 16, at the Dinan Funeral Home, 1923 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19130. Those wishing to pay last respects may do so starting at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to public radio station WHYY, 150 N. 6th St., Phila., PA 19106, her constant companion and intellectual touchstone. Condolences may also be sent to www.dinanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 9, 2019