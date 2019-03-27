Crimmins, Joan

Joan Marie Crimmins, beloved teacher and mentor, faithful and loving friend and cousin, died at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness on March 22, 2019. Joan, the daughter of Maurice and Bridie Crimmins, Irish Immigrants, was born on April 24, 1937 in Bronx, NY. Joan never lost her love for Ireland and her compassion for immigrant families.

A teacher for over 50 years, Joan taught at several schools, including Stamford Catholic High School, Waterbury Catholic High School, Joseph A. Foran High School, and, most recently, at Bunnell High School where she was loved and admired by colleagues and students, some of whom remained an integral part of Joan's life. She was also a writer and editor, contributing to several grammar and literature instructional guides and texts.Her enthusiasm for news, literature, gardening, photography, and arts in general enriched her retirement years. Joan became a passionate Certified Master Gardner and served the Milford Garden Club in several capacities. She was a lifelong reader, and a member of the Fantastic Book Club for over ten years.Joan leaves behind devoted family, friends, teaching colleagues, neighbors, and students.At Joan's request, the family is honoring her wishes and there will not be any calling hours. Her life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 600 Jones Hill Rd, West Haven, CT, on Saturday March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial at The Cemetery of The Gate of Heaven, Hawthorne, NY, will be at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Joan can be made to the Joan M. Crimmins Fund by mail at The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, 70 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT, 06510, or online by visiting www.cfgnh.org/CrimminsFund. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

