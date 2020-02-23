|
|
Kenny, Joan D.
Joan Dolores (Curtin) Kenny, 87, of Hamden, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on February 19, 2020.
Joan was born on May 12, 1932, in New Haven. She was the daughter of James "Ward" and Elizabeth (Krausmann) Curtin. She was married to Joseph Kenny who predeceased her in 1993. Joan worked as a sales clerk for the Spring Glen Pharmacy where she sold candy, cigarettes and newspapers to most of the local community and got to know them by name. She later worked at Steinbach and Bonton department stores. Most recently Joan worked for the Hamden Arts Commission. She spent her final years with her friends at Benchmark Senior Living of Hamden, where she loved listening to live music and playing bingo.
Joan was predeceased by her Father, Mother, Husband, her sister Mary Ward Curtin, and on January 14, 2020, her son Gary Kenny. She is survived by her son Joseph Ward Kenny and his wife Karen, her sisters Bette Ann (Wallace) Bailey and Arlene (Ted, deceased) Weimer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily Kenny, Ashley (John) Twohill, Ryan Kenny and Laura Kenny, and her great-granddaughter, Kennedy Twohill, and several nephews and nieces.
A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, followed by interment at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice Music Program at Symphony NH, 6 Church Street, Nashua, NH 03060, or a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2020