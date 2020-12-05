1/1
Joan E. (Pulaski) Balisciano
1935 - 2020
Balisciano, Joan E. (Pulaski)
Joan E. (Pulaski) Balisciano, 85, peacefully entered into eternal rest on December 3, 2020, at Griffin Hospital with her loving daughter, Renee, by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John Balisciano Sr. Mrs. Balisciano was born in New Haven on September 7, 1935, daughter of the late Leo and Stella Frydryk Pulaski. A resident of Ansonia since 1955, she was employed at White Cross Pharmacy in Shelton and National School Studios/Lifetouch in Derby until her retirement. Joan was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church where she volunteered at Sunday night Bingo for many years. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching old classic movies, visiting the casino and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, John Balisciano Jr. of Ansonia, loving daughters, Mary Edwards (Timothy) of Orlando, FL and Renee Balisciano of Ansonia, granddaughters, Rachel Edwards (Trevor Bacon) and Caitlin Edwards all of Orlando, great-granddaughter, Rowan Amelia Edwards, a brother, Jan Pulaski (Rose) of AR, sisters, Mary Rose (Cheryl Link) of ME and Irene Longobardi (John) of East Haven, sister-in-law, Teri Pulaski of Terryville, several nieces and nephews and best friend and "bench adventure partner in crime," "Miss Judy" Armstrong of Ansonia. She was predeceased by a brother, Edwin Pulaski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (please meet directly) at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Due to the health concerns regarding the pandemic, the family has chosen private calling hours and private interment in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hewitt Health & Rehab in Shelton for their wonderful care given to mom and to the doctors and nurses at Griffin Hospital for their care and compassion during Joan's final hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Holy Rosary Church. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Joan's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
December 5, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of your mom. May the endless memories you have of the wonderful life she lived comfort you in days ahead. Love you.
Casey and Marilyn Hollier
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sincerely sorry for your loss Renee. Sending thoughts and prayers to you and the family at this difficult time. ❤
Linda Finelli
Friend
December 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rosemarie Mancuso
Friend
