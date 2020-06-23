Lee, Joan E.
In Wallingford, June 22, 2020 Joan E. Lee 89, of Wallingford. Wife of the late Robert Lee. Loving mother of Joseph Lee (Tricia) of Wallingford. Also survived by her grandson Ryan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Raymond Farrell and sisters Teresa Farrell and Kathryn Hally. Joan was born in New Haven, January 31, 1931 daughter of the late Frances Shea Farrell. Prior to her retirement she worked for the former New Haven Savings Bank for many years. Joan's family would like to thank the entire staff of the Quinnipiac Valley Center for their kind and loving care given to her. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CT. Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT. 06111. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.