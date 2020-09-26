Knapp, Joan Estelle
Joan Estelle (Swets) Knapp, 86, of Guilford Connecticut passed on to her eternal life on September 18, 2020 after a yearlong illness. She was born on January 10, 1934 in Norwalk, CT and graduated from the Teachers College of Connecticut, where she met her husband of 62 years, Donald Knapp.
Joan lived a purposeful life centered around family, friends, love and laughter. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother to her three children and a small business owner. Joan was active in the League of Women Voters, an avid storyteller, an accomplished equestrian, traveled the world, taught water aerobics up to the age of 83 and had an eye for proper grammar. Always one to help others, Joan was quick with a smile and story.
Joan was active in the community of Mulberry Point (Guilford) where she lived, part time then full time, for the past sixty years and was known to many as Grandma Knapp. She enjoyed attending each of her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. Known for her baking skills, many apple pies were gifted from her kitchen to the neighborhood and the church.
Joan was strong in her Christian faith and attended Trinity on the Green Episcopal Church in New Haven, CT where she could be found most Sundays greeting fellow parishioners. It was often said that she "never met a stranger, only a new friend."
Joan is survived by her husband Donald Knapp, daughter Joanne Urban, son John Knapp (wife Sue, children Madison, Michael and David), son David Knapp (wife Anne, children Adam and Sarah), her brother Bob Swets (wife Margaret), and was predeceased in death by her brother John Swets (wife Roberta) and her parents Myda and Jacob Swets.
A celebration of life will take place sometime in the future at Trinity on the Green Episcopal Church in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to, or volunteering with, your favorite charity
.