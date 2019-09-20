New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT
View Map
Joan F. Morrissey


1943 - 2019
Joan F. Morrissey Obituary
Morrissey, Joan F.
Joan F. Morrissey, of West Haven passed away September 18, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She is the beloved wife of John Morrissey. Born in New Haven on October 7, 1943, the daughter of the late Michael and Stella Aurora Baldino, Joan was an administrator in the Psychiatry department at the West Haven VA Medical Center for many years before retiring. She is the mother of Steven Tomasi and his wife Michele and Jeffrey Tomasi and his wife Indrani Mukherjee. Sister of Linda (William) Preston and Robert (Sandra) and Richard Baldino. Grandmother of Nirav, Ishan, Orion, and Danielle Tomasi.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 9:30 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Joan's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 21, 2019
