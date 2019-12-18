|
|
Flanagan, Joan
Joan O'Connell Flanagan of Branford passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Flanagan. Joan was born in Fitchburg, MA August 20, 1936, daughter of the late John D. and Margaret Collins O'Connell. She was the admitting administrator for the operating room at Yale-New Haven Hospital for many years until retiring. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford and was a member and Past-President of the St. Mary Ladies Guild. She was a volunteer for the Branford Soup Cellar/Community Dining Room for many years, and she was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved cooking and gardening. Most of all Joan loved to be around her family including her children, Laura (Dante) Carusone of New Haven, Thomas (Nancy) Flanagan of East Lyme, Edward A. (Susan) Flanagan, Jr. of Southington, and Kathleen (Frank) Acampora of East Haven; her grandchildren, Caitlin, Nicole, Frank and Shaun; and her sisters, Sister Mona O'Connell of Wilton, Mary Jane Healy and Denise Gontarz, both of Manning, SC. She was predeceased by her brother Jack O'Connell.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Her funeral will leave the funeral home Saturday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford, at 11:00. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019