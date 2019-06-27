Hyde, Joan G.

Joan G. Hyde passed away peacefully on June 7th at the age of 86 at Carrollwood Care Center in Tampa, Florida. Joan is survived by her brother John Guerrera of Guilford, CT. Joan spent her entire career at AT&T where she began as a telephone operator at age 16. Joan's talents were quickly recognized by AT&T and she rose through the company to become one of their first female Managers. Joan retired from AT&T in the early 80's and she moved to Florida with her late husband Robert Hyde. For many years, they enjoyed the Florida lifestyle and Joan pursued her passion for making Crafts to adorned her nieces and nephews' homes. Joan was a member of the Pioneers Philanthropic organization. Joan enjoyed putting her crafting skills to use by knitting Newborn blankets for her local Hospital.

Friends are invited to Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 3 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will be held privately. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019