Harrigan, Joan
Joan Ann Sullivan Harrigan passed away on September 13, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by her children. Mrs. Harrigan was born on August 20, 1931 and was the daughter of the late James A. and Helen Sullivan of Yonkers, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Douglas P. Harrigan Sr. and her daughter Lee Harrigan. She is survived by her daughter Christine Schuler and her husband Thomas of Stockbridge, MA, sons Douglas P. Harrigan Jr. and Paul D. Harrigan II both of Woodbridge, CT. She is also survived by a grandson Bryce Schuler of Stockbridge, MA and granddaughter Morgan Schuler of NY, NY. Joan was predeceased by her sisters Helen Sullivan, Geraldine Purdy and Jacqueline Toohey and brother William Sullivan. Joan grew up in Yonkers, NY and summered in Milford, CT as a child where she met her future husband Douglas. Mrs. Harrigan graduated from Endicott College and went on to Boston University's College of Business Administration where she was one of the first women to graduate. After Boston University, she attended graduate courses at Columbia University. She began her business career working in her family's business in Yonkers. During the 1970's, she lived in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and was a real estate broker, owned the Charte House Hotel and was President of the Virgin Islands Hotel Owners Association. Joan was a longtime resident of Woodbridge where she and her husband Douglas raised their four children. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and encouraging and supporting them in their endeavors. She had a sharp wit, and a contagious smile that could light up a room. She was a devoted friend, mother and grandmother. Joan loved to travel and she and Douglas spent their retirement traveling the world. In recent years, Joan divided her time between her home in Woodbridge, CT and Delray Beach, FL. She was the President of her condominium association in Delray Beach for several years. Friends may call at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd. in Woodbridge, CT from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 and are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial starting at 11:00 AM on September 21, 2019. Burial will immediately follow at North West Cemetery in Woodbridge. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019