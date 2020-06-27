Harrison, Joan Kaull
Joan Kaull Harrison, 92, born in Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Carleton C. Harrison, and daughter of the late Kenneth and Eleanor Kaull of Newport, RI.
Joan was an avid knitter, enjoyed skiing, tennis, and parties with her family and many friends. After raising their family in North Branford, CT, Joan and Carleton enjoyed their retirement in Grantham, NH. She had a strong connection to Newport and Jamestown, RI where she survived the hurricane of 1938.
Joan leaves behind a loving family, including her daughters Nancy (Allyn) Nenninger of Branford, CT, Lynn (Chris) Keyser, and Leigh (Michael) Guerrera of Guilford, CT. She was predeceased by her adored son Peter (Edwina) Harrison of Durham, CT. Joan was the proud grandmother of six grandsons, and six granddaughters, and great-grandma to eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Kaull (Coleman) Budd of Atlanta, GA, who wanted to share that Joan was voted "most popular" and "prettiest girl" in high school.
The family would like to express our sincere thank you for the supreme care and kindness shown to our mother the last three years at Watrous Nursing Center.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford, CT on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Mica Hill Cemetery, Mica Hill Rd., Durham, CT, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory can be made to the amazing staff "Heroes" at Watrous Nursing Center, 9 Neck Rd., Madison, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.