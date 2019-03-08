Killion, Joan

Joan Berthiaume Killion of Branford died Thursday at YNHH following a brief illness. She was 88. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, William, sons Mark of Branford, Paul of Bristol, RI, and daughter Sarah of Amherst, MA. She also leaves grandchildren Liam, Caitlin, Isabella, Hannah, Eliza and Gabriel. Joan was born in Bristol, CT on August 12, 1930, coming to the New Haven area as a teenager. She received a BFA from Arcadia University in Glenside, PA in 1951 and worked in art and printmaking her entire life. In the 70's and 80's, she taught drawing and painting at Albertus Magnus College. Joan and Bill traveled throughout the US and Europe, visiting family who live around the globe. She truly enjoyed staying at the family cottage on Plum Island, MA, UConn Basketball and all activities of her grandchildren. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8th at W. S. Clancy Funeral Home,244 North Main Street Branford. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9th at Trinity Episcopal Church (1109 Main Street, Branford). A private burial will follow afterward. Meme, we should be so lucky as to ever live a life like yours and will miss you profoundly, always. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019