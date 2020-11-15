1/1
Joan M. Borrelli
Borrelli, Joan M.
Joan Borrelli passed away on November 13, 2020 at CT Hospice after having recently received a cancer diagnosis. Joan was born in New Haven, CT to parents Fred and Eve Devita. She graduated from Briarcliff College in Briarcliff Manor, NY. In addition she studied voice and opera under the direction of Maestro Francesco and Hilda Riggio. Joan performed opera as a member of the Experimental Theatre in New Haven, as well as appearing in the role of Asia Booth in Yale Drama's production of Booth is Back in Town. Years later she was Executive Assistant to Elisabeth Vrba, Yale Professor of Vertebrate Zoology and then Executive Assistant to Charles Remington, Yale Professor of Entomology. She also provided piano accompaniment to students of the Bethwood Suzuki Music School in Seymour, CT. As a passionate hobby, Joan also raised and trained Champion German Shepard Show Dogs. Joan is survived by daughters Kari Borrelli (Jason Bernad), Elizabeth Borrelli (Mary Sblendorio), grandchildren Eva and Jack Bernad, sisters Karen Brown (Michael) and Mary Devita, ex-husband Raymond Borrelli, along with many devoted nieces and nephews. Joan was a gifted and inspired pianist and opera singer with a proficiency for staccato piano and was a high range coloratura soprano. Her angelic and powerful opera performances were enjoyed during local church events as well as weddings and church services. Joan was exceptionally witty and kind and she touched the lives of every person she met. She will be missed. Calling hours will be held WEDNESDAY, from 5 - 8 p.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Funeral services will be privately held.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
