Joan M. (Koval) Raslavsky, age 86, a lifelong resident of Ansonia, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of sixty-five years to George F. Raslavsky. Mrs. Raslavsky was born in Derby on July 18, 1933, daughter of the late Andrew and Genevieve Sroka Koval. She was a graduate of Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport and in her earlier years was employed as a seamstress for McCall's in Manhattan. Joan was a devoted communicant of St. Joseph Church in Ansonia. She was a member of the Ansonia Senior Center where she enjoyed attending exercise classes with her friends. She enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and passing on traditions such as her pierogi making and using her talents as a seamstress to fix her children's and grandchildren's clothing. In addition to her husband George, she leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, James Raslavsky of Seymour, loving daughters, Joan Rondano (Rich) of Trumbull and Julie McGrath (Patrick) of Wakefield, RI, cherished grandchildren, Megan Rondano of Trumbull and Brianna McGrath and J.P. McGrath of Wakefield, RI, brothers, Stanley Koval (Rosemarie) of Ansonia, John Koval (Carolyn) of Oxford and William Koval of FL and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, George Raslavsky Jr. and her brother, Andrew J. Koval. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Thursday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Church in Ansonia. Interment will immediately follow in St. Michael Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church through the funeral home. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 15, 2019