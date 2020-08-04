1/1
Joan M. Savo
1934 - 2020
Savo, Joan M.
On July 31, 2020, after a long illness, Joan M. Savo, 85, passed away peacefully with her family at her side. Joan was a devoted mother with an unforgettable smile and laugh. A previous resident of Monroe, she resided in Hamden for the past twenty years. She leaves behind sons, Frank and wife Cherylann, Andrew and wife MaryAnn, Larry, Dean and his partner Thomas Bellucci; her former husband Frank "Butch" Savo, along with grandchildren Kristan, Kyle and Brandon Savo, Antonio Clarke, Laren Hardy, Suzanne Parker, Kimberly Zarillo and her brother Harry Krofssik. Two sisters, Norma Prentice and Eleanor Cassidy, along with her daughter in law Margitta Savo predeceased her. Joan was born in Bridgeport on August 22, 1934, daughter of Samuel and Esther (Alterio) Krofssik. She retired from Sikorsky Aircraft after ten plus years of service. Joan was a devout Catholic who attended The Church of Ascension in Hamden.
A Mass will be held on Saturday Aug 8, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Christ The Bread of Life Parish, Blessed Sacrament Campus, 321 Circular Ave, Hamden, CT 06514. The family will conduct a private entombment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. To leave an online message for Joan's family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ The Bread of Life Parish, Blessed Sacrament Campus
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
