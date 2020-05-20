Thorpe, Joan M.Joan Olenchuk Thorpe, 86, of Seymour, entered into eternal life on May 15, 2020 at Apple Valley Rehab Shelton Lakes Nursing Home in Shelton after a brief illness. Joan was born in Derby on July 14, 1933, daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Zavalick) Olenchuk. Joan is survived by sons, John (Kathy, and grandsons, Justin and Jeremy); and Jody (Jessica, and grandchildren, Jasmine, Vinny, Amanda, Nicole and Chuck); brother, Sam (Ruth) Olenchuk; brother-in-law, Ken Kanyuck; daughter-in-law, Diane (Gavin) Thorpe; granddaughter, Jennifer (Thorpe) Scioscia (Richard, and great-granddaughters, Juliana, Madyson and Olivia); grandson, Jamie Thorpe (Nisha, and great-granddaughters, JamieLynn, Anna and Sadie); and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter, Julie; son, Jeffrey; brother, John (Olga) Olenchuk; and sisters, Florence (Joe) Cegelka, Alice (Bill) Weymer, Mary (Lloyd) Grass, and Jean Kanyuck. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For complete obituary and online condolences, go to: